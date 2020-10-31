Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 177,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

