Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 15th

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of HLI opened at $62.70 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

