HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Down 6%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 2,380,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,019,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

