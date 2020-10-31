Hudson (HUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hudson to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 539,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hudson has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $705.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Earnings History for Hudson (NYSE:HUD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit