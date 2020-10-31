Hudson (HUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hudson to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 539,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hudson has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $705.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

