Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

