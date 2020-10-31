Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.