Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 26.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 7,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $22.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.70. 2,726,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,286. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.