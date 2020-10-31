Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $292.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200-day moving average of $343.22.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

