Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 519 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,329. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

