Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $700,435,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,935,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,720,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

