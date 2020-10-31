Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,902,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,290. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

