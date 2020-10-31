Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

HON stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.95. 4,390,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

