Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,183 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 20,290,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,678. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.