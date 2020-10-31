Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 51,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,495. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

