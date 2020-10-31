Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 258 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 567,563 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

