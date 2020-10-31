Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 34 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,873. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $575.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.49 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

