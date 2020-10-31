Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,676,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $37,885,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $26,591,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.