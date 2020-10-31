Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 6,157,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

