Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 6,157,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.
PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.
In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
