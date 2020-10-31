Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,842,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $136,048,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.82. 1,227,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,136. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.35 and a 200-day moving average of $324.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.