Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.