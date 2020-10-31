Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

