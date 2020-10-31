Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $843,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,301. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

