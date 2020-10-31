Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $259,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

