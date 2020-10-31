Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $161.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.