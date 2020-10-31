Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.25. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

