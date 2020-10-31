Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 302 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $173,839,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.62. 6,634,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

