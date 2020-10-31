Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. 10,589,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,178. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

