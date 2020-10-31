Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $124.59. 5,496,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

