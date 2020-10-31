Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 78.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 248,095 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

AXP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.24. 4,736,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

