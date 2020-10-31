Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 305.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

