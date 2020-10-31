Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

TJX traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,293,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,365. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

