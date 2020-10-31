Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 560 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 574,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,479. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

