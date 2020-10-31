Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.55. 2,421,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,428. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

