Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

