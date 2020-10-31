Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.38.

ICE stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,452. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

