Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Empirical Finance LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.