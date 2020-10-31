Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 906,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $41.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

