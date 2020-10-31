Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 906,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $41.49.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
