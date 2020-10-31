iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

