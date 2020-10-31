iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 488.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

