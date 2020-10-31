iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,853. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $187.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

