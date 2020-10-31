Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.58% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $72,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 208,728 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. 453,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,210. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

