JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

