JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 151.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $297.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,742. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.74 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

