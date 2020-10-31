JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.46. 2,528,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,505. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

