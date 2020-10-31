JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 342,920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248,715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after acquiring an additional 672,877 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 768,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,170. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

