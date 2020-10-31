JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after buying an additional 508,897 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after buying an additional 359,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $40,978,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,585. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

