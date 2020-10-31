JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

