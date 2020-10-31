JMP Securities Boosts Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target to $25.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COWN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

