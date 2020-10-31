JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 101,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,593 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.