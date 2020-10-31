Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after buying an additional 545,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

